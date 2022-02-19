Vicky Kaushal married the love of his life, Katrina Kaif, in December last year. The couple had kept their relationship under the wraps for the longest time. It was only after their marriage did they share their first-ever picture as a couple. Love is clearly in the air but is the couple now all set to spread it in the Television world? Scroll below for all the details!

Post their marriage, Vicky and Katrina have never shied away from showcasing their romance. From walking hand in hand at the airport to sharing romantic posts on Valentine’s Day, fans are loving this version of them.

As per the latest reports, Star Plus has now approached Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal for their upcoming show, Smart Jodi. This would mark a huge occasion as the couple would be making their first-ever appearance on-screen after their marriage.

A source close to Bollywood Life reveals, “Star Plus is keen to bring Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as a couple on the show. This will be their debut on Indian TV and get the channel the needed eyeballs. They have approached Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for the same. They want them to come as celebrity guests on one of the starting episodes of Smart Jodi. The promos for the show are out and having Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif as guests will be a great move. The couple is yet to give a nod. Maniesh Paul is confirmed as the host of the show which is a remake of the Kannada show.”

Only time will tell if VicKat decides to take out time from their busy schedules to be a part of Smart Jodi. But we’re super excited, how about you?

