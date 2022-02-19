It’s been over 3 years, we haven’t seen Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. Last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, Khan is making sure to compensate for his major absence from films. As of now, he’s occupied with three biggies, and below is all you need to know about the same.

Shah Rukh is committed to three films, and the actor is now juggling between those. If not Covid and his family matters, the actor would have comfortably accommodated his films. Now, he is jam-packed with his schedules and Khan is giving his all.

A Couple of days back, we have reported that the preparation for Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s film has started. In the film city, sets of the film are being constructed. As the construction work is going on, the actor will be using these days to shoot for his first-ever film with Atlee.

In the month of October 2021, Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for Atlee’s film when his son, Aryan Khan got arrested. As expected, Shah Rukh had to put all of his work commitments on hold and was busy with legal procedures for his son. Now, as everything is back to normal, Shah Rukh is to resume the shoot where he left it. He’ll be starting the shoot in South Mumbai from next week, as per ETimes’ report.

Speaking more of Atlee’s film, the actioner reportedly also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Nayanthara in key roles.

It’s learned that post-shooting Atlee’s film in South Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan will jet off to Spain to complete the remaining portions of Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. After returning to India, he will move on to the next schedule of Atlee’s next.

