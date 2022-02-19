Anushka Sharma is one of the ‘hottest vegetarians’ we have, and her work for animals speaks volumes. We have often seen her advocating the rights of animals and raising her voice against animal cruelty. The latest is about her Instagram story and below is all you need to know.

If you follow Anushka on social media closely, you can see the actress is fond of animals. Recently, she took to her Instagram story and praised a man for giving it back to a person who called him ‘pagal’ for helping an injured dog. In a clip, one man could be seen holding a dog in his arms like a baby. One particular person finds this act crazy and calls him mad.

Anushka Sharma shared this clip on Instagram and wrote, “Pagal toh woh hain jo insaniyat nahi samjhein..Aap toh (clapping and heart emojis).” Click here to see the video.

That’s truly an act of god!

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress. It is based on the life of female Indian fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami. Anushka recently started preparations for her character.

“If you closely follow Anushka’s social media, you will see that she is constantly putting up content related to working out. So, just to let the cat out of the bag, she has started prepping to play Jhulan on screen. She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively,” informs a trade source (via IANS).

