This morning, the makers of Bachchhan Paandey finally dropped the official trailer of the film and its trending for all the right reasons. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in the pivotal roles. Bachchhan Paandey is helmed by Farhad Samji.

While the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention for its power-packed dialogues and actors’ killer looks, the film is making headlines for altogether different reasons. Soon after watching the official trailer, looks like, netizens had a field day and it’s about Akshay Kumar, who in one scene, bends down to touch his feet but ends up touching Pankaj Tripathi’s crotch.

Netizens have found a similar real-life incident between a Student and a teacher, who are seen replicating the scene. Check out the hilarious meme below:

Meanwhile, speaking about the film Akshay Kumar said, “It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one.”

While producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “This film is special to me for many reasons. Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay Kumar’s tenth film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Jacqueline’s eighth film under the banner. It’s also a proud moment for me because we launched Kriti Sanon with Heropanti and she has delivered a rock solid performance in this film. Farhad Samji is an extremely talented director and after several successful films together I’m hoping we have another winner on our hands.”

Bachchhan Paandey is slated to release on the occasion of Holi i.e., March 18, 2022.

