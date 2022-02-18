Power producer Sajid Nadiadwala has much to celebrate this birthday as it also coincides with the launch of the ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer. Starring superstar Akshay Kumar in and as ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, the highly anticipated action comedy is all set to release in theatres this Holi, 18th March 2022.

The trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ presents a high voltage tale of action, comedy and crime. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of an experimental spaghetti background score, top-notch action, Akshay Kumar‘s signature comic finesse and Arshad Warsi’s top class act.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the entertainer takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.Audiences can also expect great performances from this one with a powerful line up of talent including Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Says producer Sajid Nadiadwala, “This film is special to me for many reasons. Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay Kumar’s tenth film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Jacqueline’s eighth film under the banner. It’s also a proud moment for me because we launched Kriti Sanon with Heropanti and she has delivered a rock solid performance in this film. Farhad Samji is an extremely talented director and after several successful films together I’m hoping we have another winner on our hands.”

Says Akshay Kumar, who headlines Bachchhan Paandey, “It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one.”

Adds director Farhad Samji, “This is my fourth collaboration with Akshay Kumar and all I can say is the audience has never witness this side of him before in a film. I share great creative synergy with Sajid Nadiadwala. He gives you the space to improvise and always aims for the highest production value… so working with him is the best experience one could ask for. To sum it up Bachchan panndey says mujhe bhai nahi Godfather bolte hai…lekin mere liye Sajid sir and akshay sir dono mere bhai bhi hai aur Godfather bhi”

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!

