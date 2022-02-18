Shah Rukh Khan always comes up with unique formats to promote his movies. During Jab Harry Met Sejal, he ended up meeting 400 Sejals. While he’s always put up great shows, it was during Raees that an unfortunate incident took place. A man passed away and there’s a legal battle on-going because of it.

On January 23, 2017, SRK rode a train as a part of the promotion of his movie, Raees. A huge crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the superstar. Owing to the uncontrollable scenario, police had to resort to lathi-charge to get hold of the situation. It was during the scenario when a man reportedly died.

The relatives of the deceased had filed several complaints against Shah Rukh Khan in the lower court of Vadodara. Owing to it all, a petition was filed in the Gujarat High Court to quash all the petitions against SRK.

The plea stated that Shah Rukh Khan had made no offence and the deceased passed away due to other reasons as he was a heart patient. Gujarat High Court had reportedly heard the plea on Thursday and adjourned the matter to 24th February.

As per TOI, the court also asked the complainants again and again if they agree to the accusations as Shah Rukh Khan will be made to apologize in such a scenario. Well, it will be the upcoming hearing that will reveal the verdict of the legal case.

Do you think SRK is the one to be blamed for the incident?

Meanwhile, Raees was an action film directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film starred Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in leading roles alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

