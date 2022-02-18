Advertisement
Essaying the role of Sophie, real-life gangster Bachchhan Paandey’s girlfriend in the film, Jacqueline is enigmatic and loveable and someone who the gangster holds close to his heart.
After the Housefull franchise and Brothers, Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar come together for this film as they showcase electric chemistry in Bachchhan Paandey. The poster too depicts Akshay’s character in a lighter and happier shade prior to his menacing gangster days.
Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey headlined by Akshay Kumar, takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals, top-notch action choreography, an unconventional background score and stellar performances by a talented ensemble starcast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh.
Sajid Nadiadwala’s production marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after Entertainment, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4. Expect a hasee and goli filled holi as the film is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!
After many successful collaborations together including Kick, the Housefull franchise, Dishoom and Judwaa 2, Jacqueline Fernandez also teams up with the power producer yet again for Bachchhan Paandey.
