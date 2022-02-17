Salman Khan is currently the most bankable star of Bollywood as he’s known for giving multiple hits every year. Meanwhile, for all the stardom he has received the superstar believes that his Firozah bracelet is lucky for him. However, a few years ago the Dabangg star lost his lucky charm at his Panvel farmhouse. Scroll down below to know how he found it.

Advertisement

Ever since the Radhe star has entered the industry we have never seen him without his bracelet and it has also become quite famous among his fans as they are often seen wearing the replica of it.

Advertisement

Since the Firozah bracelet was gifted to Salman Khan by his father Salim Khan, the superstar has been inseparable from it. Back in 2014, Khan hosted a party at his Panvel farmhouse where he lost his lucky charm. Although the superstar didn’t realise, but it was his friend who spotted that the bracelet was missing from his hand.

A source close to Salman Khan told Mumbai Mirror, “A friend pointed out to him that the bracelet was gone, Salman Khan didn’t lose his cool but his face went blank. A frantic search followed but when his father’s gift to him didn’t turn up, he almost lost hope.”

Soon the bracelet was found by none other than former Bigg Boss contestant Ashmit Patel. The actor who teamed up with Khan in Jai Ho, claimed that he found it the bottom of the swimming pool but he didn’t say this to the superstar.

The source added, “You should have seen the relief on Salman’s face.”

Even Ashmit Patel spoke about the incident with the same news portal and when Salman Khan asked him where he find it, the actor said, “I told him (Salman Khan) not to worry about the how and the where. He promised to gift me a bracelet, but I think he’s forgotten all about it by now.”

Must Read: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar To Follow Traditional Rituals; Alia Bhatt To Aamir Khan – Here’s The Guest List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube