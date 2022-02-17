It’s raining weddings in Bollywood! After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar and others it’s for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to take their relationship to the next level. Yes! As we told you earlier, the couple is all set to get hitched in a registered marriage on February 21.

Now looks like, lovebirds will not only have a registered marriage, but will also tie the knot following traditional rituals. As per latest online reports, a few days before their civil ceremony, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani will get married following Maharashtrian rituals. The duo is reportedly all set to have a tradition wedding on February 19 which will take place at Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra

A source close to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani revealed to Hindustan Times, “The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding.”

The same reports also revealed that the family will leave for Khandala on February 18 and the pheras will take place during the daytime. Meanwhile, today, i.e., Feb 17, Dandekar sister will have a blast at Shibani’s pre-wedding festivities and bachelorette.

Speaking about the guest like, media reports reveals that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s intimate wedding will see a limited number of guests. Farhan’s close buddy and Excel Entertainment partner Ritesh Sidhwani is expected to be a witness. The other celebs who are expected to join the celebrations are Hrithik Roshan, Shibani’s close friend Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan among others.

