Alia Bhatt has dominated all the mainstream headlines in the past couple of weeks ever since she started making news for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor enters the Sanjay Leela Bhansali universe to play the titular character and has been receiving amazing reviews for the trailer and songs. But while she is living her dream of becoming the SLB heroine, she still has many left and one of them is wanting to work with Pushpa star Allu Arjun.

Yes, you read that right. Alia has herself expressed her wish to work with Allu, who is right now marinating in the glory of his latest release Pushpa. The Gangubai Kathiawadi fame joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation ahead of the release of the movie.

When asked what kind of a movie she wants to star in with Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt has A plot ready. The actor is in awe of the Pushpa star’s style and she describes it with fondness. Read on to know everything you should and also do not miss the video conversation.

Alia Bhatt was asked to describe the plot of the film She dreams to work with Allu Arjun in. The actor said, “Wow, like I am no director writer or something so I don’t know. But I think he is extremely stylish, and by stylish I don’t mean in terms of what he wears. Like In terms of the way he performs, he is stylish. He got these looks, even the way he dances and he has such a command over the camera.”

Alia Bhatt went on to add, “So I would like to do something that requires us to maybe first be like competing but then we sort of come together and we fight the bad guys.” Putting it out in the universe, she concluded, “See, this is the story, I think somebody should please write it.”

Catch the conversation right below:

Do you want to see Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun meet on the big screen? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

