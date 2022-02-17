A decade ago when Colors TV launched ‘Balika Vadhu’ it was one of the best shows and enjoyed a massive fan following back then. The show starred Avika Gor as ‘Anandi’ and later was replaced by Pratyusha Banerjee and gave immense popularity to both the actresses. Recently, the makers decided to come up with a second season that starred Shivangi Joshi as the female lead and failed to impress the viewers, and now the producer of the show is opening up on the same.

Shivangi is quite a popular name in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 6 million followers on Instagram. She was paired opposite Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa in the second season of BV and their chemistry onscreen was adorable but couldn’t create an impact on the audiences.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, producer Sujoy Wadhwa confirmed that Balika Vadhu 2 is going off-air and said, “There are various factors that don’t work in favour of a show. When we made the first season of Balika Vadhu, it was a different time period. Now, with the advent of alternative platforms and viewers watching a lot of content on their phones, it is not easy to sustain a storyline that worked a decade back. But, I look forward to the show moving to an alternative platform.”

Sujoy Wadhwa also spoke about how the cast including Shivangi Joshi isn’t responsible for the show failing to create an impact on the audiences and said, “Things happened very fast after we changed storylines and introduced a leap. It is true we brought Shivangi as the main lead, but the script or actors’ performances are not responsible for a show going off air. We all know that sometimes there are no particular reasons as to why a show fails to click with audiences. I can’t be crying over something that hasn’t worked. Also, when the leap happened, it was so sudden that there was not much time to promote the show or talk about Shivangi’s entry in it. We are hopeful that the show will work on the other platform. I don’t feel a show not working should be blamed on any actor or the script.”

Balika Vadhu is going off-air on February 22, 2022.

