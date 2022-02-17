ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, has been consistently entertaining viewers for the last four years with premium and diverse content offerings. The platform aims to be home to the country’s best storytellers and as part of this vision, ZEE5 collaborated with Applause and announced a multi-show partnership at the end of last year.

After successfully launching Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and after announcing Mithya which is set to premiere on 18th February, the two content giants have come together again to announce their third collaboration, ‘Bloody Brothers’, the Indian adaptation of British mystery thriller ‘Guilt’. Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series will premiere on ZEE5 next month.

Bloody Brothers, is headlined by Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, along with a terrific ensemble of Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik and Jitnedra Joshi.

The six-part series Bloody Brothers revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage book shop cum café. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around. The series has a heavy weight cast and some edge-of-the-seat plot twists and turns.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, “Even as we gear up for the launch of Mithya, we are delighted to announce our third collaboration with ZEE5. Helmed by the dynamic Shaad Ali and headlined by the brilliant duo Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub, ‘Bloody Brothers’ is a deliciously twisted tale of brotherhood, love, crime and drama. With a show packed with powerful performances and a riveting plot, we are happy to continue creating unique, popular and distinctive entertainment for our audiences across the globe”.

