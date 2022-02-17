Deepika Padukone delivered her career-best performance with Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. The film featured her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. It was special for many reasons as it witnessed her digital debut via Amazon Prime Video. But is the actress planning to feature in a web series anytime soon?

With the growing variations in content, several leading stars are taking the digital route. Akshay Kumar is working on his web series debut titled ‘The End’. We also saw Sushmita Sen return to the showbiz with Aarya and won massive praises for the same!

Does Deepika Padukone has any interest in featuring in a web series or has anything in the pipeline? “Yea sure, why not? As an actor today, I don’t think I differentiate content as a feature film or OTT or theatrical or series. I think good content is good content. While the audience is looking for that, as an actor, that’s also what I’m looking forward to. Honestly, for me, the format doesn’t matter,’ she responds.

Deepika Padukone continued, “Whether it’s a miniseries with 10 episodes or 1 film that gets over 2.5 hours in a theatre, at the end of the day what you want to take away is the experience. And the way it has impacted your life. That is the most important thing. As long as it is engaging and exciting, today the audience is willing to invest that kind of time.”

Asked if there was any Indian show that intrigued her as an actor, Deepika revealed, “There are shows that I’ve liked but don’t necessarily have a female part. If I could have been a part of it someway, Paatal Lok was one of them. I don’t know what role I would have played, but it’s one show I would have loved to be a part of.”

For the unversed, Paatal Lok was produced by Anushka Sharma and was hailed for its worthy content. The series featured Jaideep Ahlawat in a leading role.

Well, we’d love to see Deepika Padukone lead a web series. How about you?

