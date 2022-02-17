We still can’t digest the fact that Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri is more within us. The legendary singer had a great career and gave us the most number of hit songs. The younger generation too grooves in his beats. Meanwhile, his music was famous worldwide, so much that Dr Dre copied his song Kaliyon Ka Chaman for which the Indian musician along with Saregama filed a $500 million lawsuit against the Hollywood singer.

As per reports, the veteran singer was in the hospital for almost a month before he took his last breath yesterday in CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.

In 2003, Bappi Lahiri filed a copyright case against Dr Dre for plagiarizing his song Kaliyon Ka Chaman from the 1981 film Jyoti. The American musician used Bappi da’s song for his album Addictive. Interestingly, after suing Dre in a $500 million lawsuit, the singer won the case.

Talking about the same, Bappi Lahiri told Hindustan Times, “Dr Dre used my song Kaliyon ka Chaman in his album Addictive, for which I sued him. But he gave credits afterwards, so it’s okay and I am happy.”

The Tamma Tamma crooner further spoke about how prominent he’s in Hollywood, some prominent personalities from the west has offered him to sing.

“Even in Hollywood, everyone knows me. I have offers from Whitney Houston, and Jackson Five. All this happened because Bappi Lahiri’s Disco Dancer was a phenomenal hit. And (sings) Jimmy, jimmy, aaja, aaja, was sung by the famous singer M.I.A., who has been nominated for Oscar.”

Bappi Lahiri even revealed that one of his song was also featured in a Hollywood film but they gave him credit for the same, “Even in the Adam Sandler movie, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, they used the tune of the song in the background and then gave my name in the credits along with other famous superstars like Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson.”

