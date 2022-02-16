Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night leaving a void for all his fans across the globe. The musician was 69 and breathed his last at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. Bollywood celebrities including Kajol, Shaan and Alka Yagnik arrived and paid their tributes to the late singer. Back in 2007, Bipasha Basu in an interview joked that she would want to steal the singer’s jewellery and his reaction to the same was priceless. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Bappi Da as his fans called him fondly was an amazing singer and has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades now. He has sung some of the most popular songs of the Bollywood industry including ‘Yaad A Raha Hai,’ Tamma Tamma Loge,’ ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re’ and ‘Oh La La’ to name a few.

Advertisement

Back in 2007, Bipasha Basu praised Bappi Lahiri in an interview with Bombay Times and called him an ‘amazing person.’ She added, “And every time I see him, I want to rob him of his jewellery. He wears such lovely gold jewellery; it’s full of these little Gods, and that’s something I absolutely love.”

Later reacting to Bipasha Basu’s comment on him, Bappi Lahiri in an interview said, “She is very sweet. Woh aise maange, main de dunga. Chori karna nahi padega, le lo. I like her, she is very good-looking and Bong.”

You’ll always be remembered, da.

Meanwhile, Bappi Da’s family released a statement earlier today, that read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning, We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated.”

May his soul rest in peace!

Must Read: Did You Know? Bappi Lahiri’s Love For Gold Had A Box Office Connection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube