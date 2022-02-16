Bappi Lahiri’s sad demise on Tuesday left the entire country in a state of shock and grief. His fans have been flooding social media platforms with heartfelt condolence messages while remembering a few of his classic songs from the late 1900s. A few years back, the singer had opened up about his love for gold jewellery and why he believes it is a major factor in his overall success.

For the unversed, Bappi Da was a popular playback singer who worked on a variety of projects in the 1980s and 90s. His last Bollywood song was called Bhankas which was a part of Tiger shroff’s 2020 movie Baaghi 3. The singer also made an appearance in the previous season of Bigg Boss where he had a sweet and nostalgic conversation with host Salman Khan while simultaneously promoting his grandson Swastik Bansal and his newly released rap number.

In a conversation with Speaking Tree, Bappi Lahiri had previously opened up about why he believes in the power of his gold jewellery pieces. Explaining how it was directly linked to his box office success, he said, “My mother gave me a gold chain with a Hare Rama Hare Krishna locket in it. I got Zakhmi – my first blockbuster. When my mother put on the chain for me, she had told me it would be lucky for me. More gold chains followed with more box-office successes. I have always got gold from my family. After my mother, it was my wife Chitrani who gifted me another gold chain with a big Ganpati locket on it, on my birthday, in 1977. This was following the super successful box-office runs of Aapki Ki Khatir and Bambai Ae Aa Mera Dost”

Speaking about the role of gold in his life, Bappi Lahiri said, “I have as many as seven chains and the Ganpati has brought a big change in my life. I am a big follower of Siddhivinayak and Lalbaugcha Raja. One day I had a dream where I was asked to wear a Ganpati on my chest. Soon after, I was in the Guinness Book Of World Records for my musical accomplishment. Three years ago, my daughter Reema gifted me a big gold chain on my birthday with a Maa Saraswati locket on it.”

Further stressing on how he does not travel anywhere without a piece of gold Bappi Lahiri said, “No matter where I travel, some gold jewellery always travels with me. My gold jewellery is so heavy that I can’t carry all of it with me abroad. I always want to carry God with me. I have never weighed my gold jewellery. On every chain, God is there, so I have never weighed any of my jewellery”.

