Bollywood’s one of the most beloved singer and Disco King Bappi Lahiri is no more within us. The veteran singer took his last breath in Mumbai this morning at the age of 69. Post his passing away, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare Hospital, confirmed the news. Now his family members have shared an official statement.

In his long singing career, Bappi Da gave some of the most blockbuster songs like De De Pyar De, I Am A Disco Dancer, Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki, Jawani Jan-E-Man, Yaad Aa Raha Hai and many many more. Interestingly, among all his songs, Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba was also featured in the Hindi version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Meanwhile, Bappi Lahiri never failed to impress with his soulful voice. His passing away is the saddest news of the day and now after Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Bappi Da’s family too shared an official statement.

The official statement from Bappi Lahiri’s family reads, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated, Mrs .Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema Lahiri.”

The veteran singers’ son Bappa Lahiri too shared a separate statement, which reads, “With great sadness, we announce the loss of my father Shri Bappi Lahiri (Bappi Da). Please keep him in your prayers.”

The hospital also issued a statement, confirming the death of the evergreen singer and stating that he was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection.

The statement about Bappi Lahiri’s death reads, “He was treated by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions,” read the statement further.

Bollywood fraternities such Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta and Ashoke Pandit were the first people to share their grief over Bappi Lahiri’s sad demise while Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman and PM Narendra Modi also took to social media to expressed their thoughts.

