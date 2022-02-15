Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly one of the most followed actors of Bollywood not just for his work as an actor and director but also for his friendly and wise personality. The actor will soon be tying a knot with his long-term girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and fans have already started wishing the couple through social media platforms. As Farhan shared a few pictures from his bachelor’s party, a bunch of netizens couldn’t help but compare the picture to his blockbuster film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

For the unversed, Shibani and Farhan will be getting married on February 21, 2022, after being in a relationship for over three years. The couple has been preparing for the big day and keeping their fans constantly updated through social media posts. They were previously in the news when Farhan shared a Valentine’s Day special picture with Shibani where he was seen wearing a proper paper mask with her picture on it.

In his most recent Instagram post, Farhan Akhtar has shared a moment from his bachelor’s party where he can be seen posing with a bunch of friends and business partners. He is seen sitting on the wooden floor, dressed in a pair of casual grey half-pants and a simple white T-shirt. He has also added a pair of black frames and a red headband to the look.

In the caption for the post, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever 🕺🏼”

Several people dropped a comment on the picture and one of them was his fiancée Shibani Dandekar. She spotted her paper cutout on the left side of the photograph and wrote, “um technically i’m there too ❤️”.

A bunch of fans connected the picture to Farhan Akhtar’s movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara since the whole plot was about a bachelor’s party. “Bhai aap ZNMD ke imraan lagte ho aapko to bachelor party me Spain jana tha…”, a fan wrote.

“Definitely Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 😂”, another comment said.

A netizen also enquired about Farhan’s ZNMD co-star Hrithik Roshan and wrote, “Omg wheres Hrithik Roshan Uday Chopra i thought u guys were thick buddies?”

