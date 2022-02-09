After being in a steady relationship for the past few years, Bollywood’s power couple, Farhan Akhtar, and his love lady Shibani Dandekar are all set to get hitched to each other later this month.

Recently, the reports had revealed that Akhtar and Dandekar were tying the knot by registering their marriage on February 21. It was later on also revealed that the duo will be having a small intimate party with their family and friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse.

Well, according to the latest scoop on the love birds, it looks like Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are not only arranging a party at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse but also are eyeing some grand celebrations too.

As per reports by BollywoodLife, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding celebration will be spread across three destinations, Mumbai, Lonavala, and Mauritius. However, Farhan and Shibani haven’t yet decided on the final destination for their celebration.

Sounds cool right? We just can’t wait to see them as man and wife.

Meanwhile, talking about Farhan and Shibani‘s marriage with BT, father Javed Akhtar had said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people.” Happy to welcome Shibani officially into the family, the celebrated lyricist had shared, “She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.”

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for the past four years. Before Dandekar, Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani. However, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor split with Adhuna in 2017 after seven years of marriage. Farhan and his now ex-wife, Adhuna share two kids together, Shakya Akthar and Akira Akhtar.

