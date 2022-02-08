Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and his soon-to-be wife Shibani Dandekar has been giving all their couple goals since day one. Akhtar and Dandekar have been quite vocal about their relationship by sharing cheesy moments on their respective social media handles.

For the unversed, the Bhag Milka Bhag actor and his love lady Shibani Dandekar are all set to get hitched by registering their marriage on the 21st of February.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for the past three years. The couple is all set to settle down soon now. Well, as said, the duo has been quite vocal about their relationship on their social media handles. Every now and then Farhan and Shibani share snaps together from their day-to-day life on Instagram.

Recently the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor posted a solo pic of his beautiful love lady Shibani Dandekar. The actor captioned the post which read, “forever co-traveller.” Shibani also replied to the post by saying, “my forever fav in everything,” followed by a heart emoji.

While many of Farhan and Shibani’s fans showered their love on the post, there were many trolls who had their mean comments shared in the comment section. One user said, “Forever co-traveller, until we get divorced 😂. Such a diabolical thing to say 😂.” Another user wrote down, “Are you sure? Once you said it for 1st wife Adhuna too😂😂 “. While one user said, “Pehle wali bhi forever tha bhai , kitni baar forever hota hai 😂 “, another user wrote, “In logo ka forever kuch saal ka hi hota hai”. There was a user who also commented, “Forever until NEXT ONE #whenistheDivorce “.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan. The sports drama showed the actor as a national-level boxer. The movie also starred Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, and many more alongside the actor. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video and was released on 16th July 2021.

