Nora Fatehi Loses 37 Million+ Instagram Followers By Deactivating Her Account? Here's What Happened!

Actress Nora Fatehi is well known for flawless beauty, stunning dance performances and panache. She won everyone’s hearts with performances in Street Dancer 3D, Guru Randhawa’s Dance Meri Rani, and Naach Meri Rani to name a few. She is now making headlines for a different reason.

The Canadian-born dancer-actress left us in awe of her moves in several dance numbers. She has been quite active on social media and has been sharing pics from her ongoing Dubai vacation which also grabbed a lot of attention on social media.

Now Nora Fatehi abruptly deleted her Instagram account which has left many of her fans confused as to what made the actress take the step. Fans are now unable to access her social media account as it is currently unavailable. She had amassed 37.6 million followers on Instagram.

For the unversed, Nora’s last Instagram pic was with a lion from her Dubai vacation. She also shared a video wherein she was seen feeding a hungry lion. However, now if you visit her official Instagram page now, you are prompted with an error that reads: “Sorry, this page isn’t available”.

Take a look at it below:



Recently, Nora Fatehi revealed to her fans that she recovered from COVID-19 after putting up a tough fight. She wrote, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid…It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under the doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that’s all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe.”

So what do you think about Nora’s abrupt absence from social media? Let us know in the comments.

