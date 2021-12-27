Nora Fatehi is one of the most hard-working actresses in Bollywood. From almost choking herself with the heavy outfit in Kusu Kusu to slipping into a mermaid costume, expect the unexpected from the Bharat star. However, the actress was accused of copying Shakira for her latest music video, Dance Meri Rani. Scroll below for her befitting response.

Advertisement

A lot of noise was being made around Nora because of Dance Meri Rani. Pictures of the actress chilling with singer Guru Randhawa at a beach in Goa also sparked dating rumours. But it was later revealed that it was all for their collaboration on the music video.

Advertisement

In the music video, Nora Fatehi opts for an Afro look with curls and some traditional piece of clothing. A similar look is often associated with legendary Colombian singer Shakira. So as soon as the first glimpse of Dance Meri Raani came out, many criticized the Bollywood beauty of copying Shakira.

Reacting to the criticism, Nora Fatehi told ETimes, “I love Shakira and I’m heavily inspired by her. I feel so grateful for her existence because she’s put belly dance on the map in pop culture at a time where nobody even knew what belly dancing was in Western entertainment. So I really respect that, her fierceness, her sassiness, everything about that. Having said that, I feel that being an African girl, I would’ve appreciated if people accepted and celebrated the African beauty standards which we were trying to portray in our music video by realising that what we were portraying is that there are a lot of African girls with curly hairs and Afros, Shakira’s not the only one.”

Nora Fatehi continued, “We weren’t trying to copy her because she’s not the only one with curly Afro hair, my mom has curly Afro hair, my sister and my best friend has it too, she has a blonde curly Afro hair and they’re African girls. I think our goal with the song is very simple, we have an Afrobeat song, we’re gonna do Afro dance and we’re gonna do authentic Afro dance.”

Well, that does make sense. Hopefully, the critics have gotten their answer!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Prithviraj: Makers Considering Postponement Of This Akshay Kumar Starrer Amid Rise In Omicron Cases?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube