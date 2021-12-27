Akshay Kumar is currently the only Bollywood superstar who released three films this year, that too during the pandemic. Now, the superstar is gearing up for the release of Prithviraj, a period drama, based on the life of the fearless Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Last month, the teaser created quite a buzz and since then moviegoers are waiting for the trailer’s release.

Apart from Khiladi Kumar the YRF film also features Manushi Chillar as Sanyogita.

As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj was supposed to release on December 27 but due to some reasons, it has been delayed for a few days. However, a source close to Yash Raj Films revealed that it’ll be out before the year-end and the trailer will give the audience a glimpse of other characters.

The source told, “The teaser of Prithviraj was released on November 15 and met with a great response. It gave an indication about the scale and grandeur. Now, the theatrical trailer will provide viewers with a proper idea of the story and setting, and moreover, it will introduce the characters. The focus, of course, would be on Akshay Kumar’s character.”

“Initially, the plan was to release the trailer on December 27. However, now, the release date has been deferred by a few days. However, the trailer will be out this week, before the year 2021 ends. The producers, Yash Raj Films, will take a call on this aspect in a day or two and announce,” added the source.

On the other hand, a trade expert feels that the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID might play a spoilsport in films release and its box office report will be affected as the majority of the states are now planning to impose a night curfew.

A trade expert said, “If the numbers continue to escalate, night curfew, which has been enforced in some states, might be extended even after the New Year Holiday. And in the days to come, other states might also join the night curfew bandwagon. In such a scenario, big-ticket films might suffer as this restriction can affect the overall business. Prithviraj’s makers, too, are monitoring the situation and would take a call soon on whether they want to postpone the release of the film or whether they want to release the film on January 21 as planned.”

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, apart from Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

