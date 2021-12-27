Ever since her Bollywood debut, Sunny Leone has always been in the limelight for one or the other reason. Be it positive or negative, the actress never fails to grab the limelight. Now, it’s the latest track, Madhuban, that has got her in the headlines.

Advertisement

For the unversed, from the last couple of days, Sunny’s Madhuban has been in a negative light. Several religious groups have taken an objection to the song which has the lyrics “Madhuban mein Radhika naache”. They are bashing the song for Sunny‘s obscene dance to such lyrics.

Advertisement

Amid all such negative feedbacks, netizens are now trending ‘Arrest Sunny Leone’ on Twitter. Over 20,000 tweets have been made under this trend. One of the users tweeted, “P*rn Actress Sunny Leone insulted Hinduism badly in the name of songs! Madhuban me nache Radha? Every time they target hindu religion And our gods! That’s why now action needed and need to made permanent rule for this!!”

Another user wrote, “Arrest Sunny Leone for hearting sentiments of Hindus specially Shri Radha Krishna Devotees.” One user targetted the music label Saregama for producing such a song. He wrote, “Poor Sunny Leone doesn’t know anything thing about Madhuban or Radhika, the culprit is the SAREGAMA music company which has launched the album.”

Meanwhile, recently Mathura-based priests call for a ban on Sunny Leone’s Madhuban accusing her of hurting religious sentiments.

As per NDTV, Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban said, “We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album.” He also said that she should tender an apology publicly and should withdraw the scenes from the music video. Unless she does this she will not be allowed to remain in India.”

What are your thoughts on the entire controversy? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Salman Khan Is Ruling Star Ranking Like A ‘Dabangg’! Tiger 3, Kick 2 & Other Films To Keep His ‘Unbeatable’ Status Intact

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube