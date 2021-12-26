Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who has done several item numbers in the past, lands in trouble after her party number Madhuban was released on Wednesday. Now priests in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura have demanded a ban on the song. Read on to know more.

The music video was released by Saregama Music. While the song is Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty, originally it was sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor.

Now as per the latest report from NDTV, Mathura-based priests call for a ban on Sunny Leone’s new party number accusing her of hurting religious sentiment by performing an “obscene” dance on the iconic “Madhuban Mein Radhika naache” song.

Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban said, “We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album.” He also said that she should tender an apology publicly and should withdraw the scenes from the music video. Unless she does this she will not be allowed to remain in India.

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha’s national president Mahesh Pathak also slammed Sunny Leone’s party number. He said that the song maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a “derogatory manner”.

Several other religious groups have condemned the song for hurting religious sentiments over the “sensual” moves by the actress in the music video. Not just that netizens too slammed it for hurting Hindu sentiments as the song is on the subject of love between Krishna and Radha.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also lashed out at the makers of the music video. As per the Indian Express report, he said, “Some people who continuously hurt Hindu sentiments. There are temples for Radha in India, we pray for her. Saqib Toshi can make songs concerning his religion, but such songs offend us. I will take legal advice and action will be taken against them (Toshi and Leone) if the video is not taken down in three days.”

