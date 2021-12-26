We all know the craze Taimur Ali Khan created soon after his birth. Paparazzi would stand outside Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan’s houses for hours to get a glimpse of the starkid. Rumours suggest that he was the highest-rated amongst celebrities for pap pictures. The legacy seems to be continued by little Jeh who is making noise over a Shehnaaz Gill collab. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

While many celebrities refrain from exposing their children to showbiz, Bebo has always been otherwise. Be it the nanny taking the kids for a walk or their airport outings, the actress has rarely tried to hide the face of her kids.

Advertisement

The latest spotting of Jeh Ali Khan is now going viral. It features Jeh Ali Khan looking at the camera with an innocent look as the nanny is about to take him inside the car. A popular pap has used Shehnaaz Gill’s famous dialogue for Sidharth Shukla as the BGM.

Shehnaaz Gill in the dialogue says, “Mujhe adat hai iski, meko iski adat par chuki hai, agar yeh na dikhe toh mujhe problem hoti hai.” Well, that’s truly a scenario for every Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fan who loves a glimpse of Taimur or Jeh.

Check out the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Isn’t this adorable?

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently tested positive for COVID-19. It happened at a ‘private party’ and many even blamed Karan Johar for the same! Many other B’Town members including Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor amongst others also contracted the virus around the same time.

Bebo made her first appearance post-recovery yesterday and fans were relieved!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Sushmita Sen Drops A Cryptic Message After Breaking Up With Rohman Shawl: “…That Takes Guts”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube