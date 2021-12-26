A couple of days ago Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen confirmed the break-up with model Rohman Shawl by sharing a post on Instagram. She began trending on social media soon after her break-up announcement. She even shared a cryptic note following her breakup. Now she shares another one.

Sushmita and Rohman have been in a relationship since 2018. Contrary to popular opinion, they two didn’t meet at a fashion show. Rather it was Instagram that brought them together. The model had messaged the Bollywood actress on Instagram and the actress accidentally opened and replied to his message, and thus began their beautiful story.

Now Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared another cryptic post about taking risks. She wrote, “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!!”

The Aarya star also shared a picture along with the post. In the picture, the actress was seen smiling and posing. While her full attire is not visible in the photo but her face is glowing. The picture also showed her perfectly manicured nail. Take a look at her post below:

As soon as Sushmita Sen shared the picture, fans dropped comments. One fan wrote, “U r the best ma’am,” while another fan wrote, “Such magical eyes.”

The Bollywood actress previously shared a happy photo of herself and Rohman Shawl. She captioned the photo, “We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… The love remains.”

