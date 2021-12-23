2021 has been a year full of weddings for Bollywood. From Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal to Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal, we have seen some of the biggest B-town weddings this year. Fans are desperately looking forward to some more Bollywood couples tying the knot soon including Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. But according to the latest reports, the couple has called it quits.

Sushmita was recently seen in Aarya Season 2 and received immense love from critics and fans all across the country.

According to ETimes, all is not well in Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s love paradise. Reportedly, Sushmita has broken all ties with Rohman and in fact, he has moved out of her house and is currently crashing at a friend’s place.

Sushmita Sen has apparently deleted all her posts on Instagram with Rohman Shawl and are not following each other on social media platforms anymore.

However, if you’ve noticed, Rohman has still not deleted his pictures with Sushmita on his Instagram handle. Well, we hope that they reconcile soon and make their fans happy once again!

A while ago, when asked about the wedding plans with Sush in an interview with TOI, Rohman said, “Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later).”

What are your thoughts on Sushmita Sen unfollowing boyfriend Rohman Shawl on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

