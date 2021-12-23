Nora Fatehi enjoys a huge fan following in the country not just for her sharp dance moves but also for her fun social media personality. She recently attended the song launch event of her music video Dance Meri Rani and it has now been receiving raving reviews from the viewers. According to a recent report, the actor’s car met with an accident on December 21 which had to be settled with compensation.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Nora has also been in the news for her link with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She reportedly shared a close relationship with the man, making the ED question her for any clue on the ₹200 crore extortion case. Along with her, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also summoned a few days back after her selfies with Sukesh went viral across social media platforms.

Advertisement

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Nora Fatehi’s vehicle met with an accident on the same night as the Dance Meri Rani launch event. Her car hit an auto-rickshaw and looks like the incident even caused havoc in the middle of the road.

A source close to the publication revealed, “The accident happened around 7 or 7.30 in the evening. Nora Fatehi was luckily not in the car. His driver hit an auto driver during an accident. Later he was pulled off by his collar by the onlookers on the road here to compensate. The driver couldn’t do much as he was extremely guilty and scared with the accident. He was made to wait till half an hour and later he gave the auto driver around 1000 rupees to get relieved. Though nothing happened to both the drivers. But the vehicles were definitely damaged.”

The report also suggests that Nora Fatehi’s car suffered a few damages in the accident and the people only let the car pass once the compensation was paid.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Invites More Trouble For Herself By Avoiding To Appear Before The Mumbai Police? – Deets Inside!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube