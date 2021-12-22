Actor Dhanush is one of the most talented and praised actors in the South Industry, and the same is happening in Bollywood. The actor is all set to arrive in the much-awaited movie Atrangi Re. Recently the actor, along with his co-star Sara Ali Khan, appeared on Koffee Shots With Karan where they had some conversations about the actor’s past work experiences.

Let’s check out what the actor had to say.

On the show when Dhanush was asked to choose between Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on who made a better co-star, the actor immediately went on to choose Sonam. It is to be noted the two had worked together in Aanand L. Rai’s 2013 release Raanjhanaa.

The choice made by him left Sara Ali Khan a little starlet however she reacted by saying, “Wow, not offensive at all. I’m losing my hamper.” Dhanush then went on to explain his choice by saying, “Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, fun (that) Sara (brought) on the sets of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful for that.”

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Sara will be starring alongside Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and is all set to hit the big screens on 24th December 2021.

Apart from this Dhanush was last seen in Karnan which was directed by Mari Selvaraj. The movie also starred Rajisha Vijayan, Mari Selvaraj among others. The actor was also seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram. The movie also featured Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanchana Natarajan, Joju George in the supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie came out on 25th December 2020 and was directed by David Dhawan.

