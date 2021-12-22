Bollywood’s megastar Salman Khan is one of the most loved and respected actors in the industry. Recently the actor was spotted at the pre-release event of SS Rajamouli’s new movie RRR, where the actor sent out a message for all filmmakers. The event also saw Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt who star in the upcoming flick.

So let’s find out what the Bodyguard actor had to say.

As we all know S S Rajamouli is known to give many movies that have been a huge hit on the box office, one of which is Bahubali, which was one of the most successful movies in the Indian cinema industry. The director’s much-awaited movie RRR also has an action-drama theme attached to it which is likely to become a super hit in the box office.

Well, during the pre-release event for the movie that was in Mumbai, fans witnessed Salman Khan taking the stage sharing a few words. The actor, in support of the movie, sent out a message to all filmmakers that no one should ‘dare to release’ any new projects for the next 4 months after RRR was released in order to avoid any sort of tough competition.

At the same event, Salman Khan also praised Jr. NTR and Ram Charan for their performance over the year. The actor claimed that he loved NTR’s way of acting and also called him a natural performer. Along with this Salman also said, “I have always seen Ram Charan only with injuries. Each time, when I ask him how he got injured, I am told about his workout sessions, or shooting action sequences, which are the reasons behind those injuries. Such is the hard work he puts in for his projects.”

Isn’t he just an amazing human being?!

On the work front, we saw Salman Khan making an amazing entrance on the big screens with Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. The movie was released on 26th November 2021.

