After Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, now late actress Sridevi’s lookalike is going crazy viral on the internet. From the veteran actresses’ facial expressions to her dialogue delivery, Dipali Chaudhary is acing at her A-game. Scroll below to watch her videos.

Advertisement

Dipali has been making reels on Sridevi’s dialogues and songs from her films and going viral on social media.

Advertisement

Sridevi was one of a kind and was a superstar of her time. She was already a successful actress in the South film industry and within no time, she conquered Bollywood too with her incredible acting skills.

Now, Dipali Chaudhary is going viral on social media who is a lookalike of veteran actress Sridevi.

Take a look at her videos here:

Oh my my, from her expressions to her acting skills; Dipali Chaudhary resembles Sridevi a lot.

Fans can’t stop gushing about Dipali’s videos on Instagram and a user commented, “👏👏👏👏wattt… seriously 2nd shreedevi.” Another user commented, “So beautiful gajab super🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️” A third user commented, “Yaar aap brilliant ho shari Devi ki itni acchi acting to koi nhi kar sakta bilkul Aisa lagta hai wo vapis aa gyi.” A fourth user commented, “So cute 💕 shree Devi ji.”

Meanwhile, the veteran actress passed away in 2018 due to accidental drowning in Dubai. She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi is known for playing some of the most iconic characters of Hindi cinema including films like Mom, English Vinglish, Chandni, Nagina and Laadla to name a few.

What are your thoughts on Sridevi’s doppelgänger Dipali Chaudhary? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jacqueline Fernandez & Nora Fatehi Owned Gifts By Sukesh Chandrashekhar To Be Seized By ED, Here’s What Happens To The Pets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube