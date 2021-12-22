Nora Fatehi has been in the news for two reasons in recent times – her new latest song ‘Dance Meri Rani’ and her association with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. For the unversed, the Enforcement Directorate is currently investigating Sukesh in a Rs 200 crore extortion/money laundering case. Owing to this, Nora and Jacqueline Fernandez has been questioned by the ED several times.

As per a recent report, the actress will now appear as a prosecution witness in the case. Read on to know more.

As per a recent report in India Today, Nora Fatehi will be turning up as a prosecution witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion/money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrasekhar. During her recent questioning, ‘O Saki Saki’ dancer confessed to receiving lavish gifts from Sukesh and his wife.

During her questioning, Nora Fatehi admitted to knowing Sukesh Chandrasekhar and said she came in contact with the conman’s wife Leena while at a charity event in Chennai. The actress revealed that Chandrashekhar gifted her a BMW sedan and his wife also gave her a Gucci bag and an iPhone as a “token of love” from her husband.

Nora was confronted by the ED about her association with Sukesh on October 14. Soon after, the actress issued a statement in the case, stating that she was a witness in the case. It read, “Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by the ED to strictly help with the investigation.”

