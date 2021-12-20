A lot has happened ever since Jacqueline Fernandez’ picture with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral. The actress was even interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her connection with the conman. Even Nora Fatehi was interrogated for the same when her name came into the limelight. Not just these two actresses, as per the latest reports Sukesh was connected with more B-town biggies.

In an earlier report, Sukesh claimed to have transferred $180,000 to the Race 3 actor’s sister Geraldine who lives in the USA and said she was lying about all the transactions.

As per ANI, Sukesh Chandrasekhar in his statement disclosed that he knows Shraddha Kapoor since 2015 and earlier he helped the Ek Villain actress in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case. On the other hand, he also told ED that he’s friends with Shilpa Shetty and helped her husband and businessman Raj Kundra to get released from that jail when he was arrested for his alleged involvement in sales of po*nographic material.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar also said, “Harman Baweja is an old friend and I was getting in touch with him to co-produce his next movie Captain with actor Kartik Aaryan.”

Meanwhile, the conman has reportedly taken names of many more celebrities during the interrogation with ED. Officials will be investigating the matter, whether they’re the target of Sukesh or they actually share any connection with him.

In a previous report by India Today, the media portal had access to chats between Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Nora Fatehi, in which they talked about selecting a luxury car. Apart from this, the conman had booked chopper rides for Jacqueline Fernandez from the Kerala airport to hotels.

Earlier when News18 accessed transcripts of Jacqueline’ statements, the actress claimed that the conman approached her under the dubbed name Shekhar Ratna Vela and pretended to be the owner of Sun TV.

Jacqueline Fernandez told, “Shekhar told me that he is a big fan. Soon he told me that I should movies in south India and that Sun TV is producing many such movies. Since February, I was in touch with him. He gave me his number… and asked me to make calls on this number.”

