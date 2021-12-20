Raj Kundra has been in the news for the last several months now as his name cropped up in the infamous p*rnography case. The investigation of the same not only had him questioned by the concerned government agencies but he also spent over a month in jail for the same. Now, breaking his silence, Shilpa Shetty’s husband has called the trial a ‘witch trial.’

For those who don’t remember, Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July this year and was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act for producing and distributing p*rnographic content.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra broke his silence on his ongoing trial in the p*rnography case. Stating that the matter is subjudice, Kundrra said he is ready to face the trial and is hopeful that truth will prevail in the case. Calling it a witch trial, he said, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements/ articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of “pornography” ever in my life.”

Raj Kundra continued, “This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. However, unfortunately, I have already been pronounced “guilty” by the media and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels. The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception have been very debilitating”.

Urging everyone to respect his privacy during this time, Raj Kundra said, “To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued media trial. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture. I believe it’s every person’s inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth,” he added.

