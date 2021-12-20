Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Ever since its first teaser was released the fans of the South star has been applauding the way makers are presenting the film. Meanwhile, the film is divided into two parts but it was not supposed to get the second part. Here’s what the films lead star revealed in the recent media interaction.

The stylish superstar was in the city for the promotions of his recent release. Apart from the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star, the film also features, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, and it is directed by Sukumar.

During the press conference, Allu Arjun claimed Pushpa was supposed to be a solo film and the actor elaborates how it got divided into two parts. The actor said, “Yes, it’s a fact that Pushpa was always intended to be one film. We started out just to make Pushpa, not Pushpa: The Rise and then part 2. But after beginning the movie, and as the shooting progressed, it just got bigger and bigger, and then we tried compressing the film.”

Allu Arjun further added, “We tried compressing 4 hours into 3 hours, and then 5 hours into 3 hours, and it became a long sequence of compression, till we realised that there’s no point in doing that anymore. We simply had to make two films and that’s how the idea of Pushpa part 2 was born. Every film speaks to you, and this film was telling us that two parts are needed.”

The south actor even addressed the comparisons between his character, Pushpa Raj, and Rajinikanth, he shared, “More than comparisons, I’d say there’s a major influence. I’ve always looked up to Rajinikanth sir, always been a huge, huge fan of him. Also, I grew up in Chennai, so the influence was much larger.”

“I understand the Chennai culture very well and also their movies, and especially when it comes to Rajinikanth movies, I’ve been watching him since I was very small. So, it’s not the comparison that should be seen, but the influence of Rajini sir in my work. A lot of my mannerisms and body language is inspired by him, and in this film, the inspiration is much more.”

Meanwhile, the film has reportedly broken Bollywood film Sooryavanshi’s record for being the biggest opener. Although response for the film has been tremendous, the audiences are appreciating Allu Arjun for his electrifying action and acting, on the other hand, Samantha’s item song has also received a great response.

