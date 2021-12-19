Ace director SS Rajamouli, who is known for casting his artists wisely, says he was thoroughly impressed with Alia Bhatt’s performance in ‘Raazi’ and that is what made him pick her for the important role of Sita in his upcoming pan-Indian film ‘RRR’.

Advertisement

Talking to IANS, Rajamouli said, “I have two super forces in the film — fire and water — Ram and Bheem, who are very strong and who are exclusive in nature. For me, the character of Sita is very soft, very fragile on the outside. But inside, she is so strong that she would be able to rein in these forces.”

Advertisement

SS Rajamouli continued, “I saw ‘Raazi’ and I was impressed with her (Alia’s) performance. I was impressed by how a simple woman could do things much beyond her capacity. So, when we figured out the characterisation of Sita, everybody’s choice was Alia.”

“I knew Alia was interested in doing a role in my film but I did not know if she would be interested in playing a cameo. But when we asked her, she immediately jumped in joy without any hesitation,” SS Rajamouli said.

Must Read: RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR Are Both Heroes & Villains Of The Film, Here’s How Reveals SS Rajamouli

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube