The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released yesterday and has garnered much love on social media for the same. To launch the same, the ace filmmaker, along with the film’s cast members Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt interacted with the media in Mumbai and shared some interesting facts, experiences and more.

During this interaction, the director – who has given blockbusters like Magadheera, Baahubali and Baahubali 2, was asked if he has received any offers from Hollywood. While answering this question, the filmmaker also revealed whether he will work in other film industries too.

As reported by The New Indian Express, at the trailer launch of RRR, SS Rajamouli opened up about Hollywood offers. The acclaimed filmmaker said, “Frankly I didn’t receive any offers from Hollywood.” He further added to it, “I like to make Indian films. Even if I get an offer from some other industry, I would like to make an Indian story and present it to them.”

During the same event, the RRR director also addressed the merging of Bollywood and South Industries. RRR, which features South actors Ram Charan & Jr NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will release in Telugu as well as in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other Indian and foreign languages.

Talking about it, SS Rajamouli said, “It is a mental block that North actors have to act in Hindi films and South actors have to act in South languages. Acting has no language. Most actors want to do challenging characters and if they have different directors approaching them from different languages, they will also be interested. I think in the future we will see more collaborations like this.”

