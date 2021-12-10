Telugu star Ram Charan had to skip the ‘RRR’ trailer launch in Mumbai on Thursday as he had to attend a family wedding.

Advertisement

S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has got a thumping response for the theatrical trailer which was released earlier on Thursday. The makers had arranged for a screening of the trailer in the Telugu states.

Advertisement

Also, the movie’s cast and crew, who flew to Mumbai, had interactive sessions with the Bollywood media. ‘RRR’ hero Jr NTR was also present at the event, while Ram Charan had to skip the media interaction as he was attending a family wedding.

Ram Charan and Upasana had to be at Upasana’s sister Anushapala Kamineni’s wedding. So Ram Charan had to call off the schedule where he was supposed to interact with the media.

Well, Ram Charan, who missed the show, will be soon kickstarting the promotional activities, as the ‘RRR’ team will travel to important cities, promoting the epic film.

Starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others in important roles, ‘RRR’ is a pan-India movie which is releasing in multiple languages across the country on January 7.

Must Read: AR Rahman Gifts Fans A Glimpse Of Music From Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube