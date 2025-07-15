Since yesterday, the internet has been blown away by the budget of Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The magnum opus is the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema, and it is being made in two parts. The cumulative cost of both films has been confirmed by none other than Namit Malhotra, who is producing the upcoming Indian biggie. The budget is so huge that everyone is talking about its breakeven and recovery. Let’s discuss it below, along with the box office potential!

Until now, we have heard only about Hollywood films costing over $200 million or $300 million, but it never shocked us because of the scope of the recovery. Hollywood films have a huge market worldwide, and we have seen several films doing business over $1 billion, thus making hefty profits against their investment.

Budget of Ramayana revealed!

Exceeding all expectations, Indian cinema will witness a true magnum opus in the form of Ramayana, and the budget of the two-part franchise is a staggering $500 million. Yes, you read that right! It’s unbelievable but true. DNEG’s Namit Malhotra revealed this cost while speaking on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast on YouTube. If we convert this Indian currency, it’s around 4300 crores.

Each part to be made with a 2000 crore budget?

Even if we round off the budget at 4000 crores, the cost of each of the two Ramayana films is assumed to be 2000 crores. Compared to RRR’s colossal budget of 550 crores, each installment of the upcoming biggie is 263.63% more expensive. Against such a huge cost, the film must need an extraordinary box office collection.

Despite an exorbitant price tag, Ramayana can shine bright at the box office

Becoming a box office success against a budget of 2000 crores looks impossible, but if we observe things closely, it has the potential to emerge as a big success story.

Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 are considered the biggest hits of the modern era, with 6 crore+ and 10 crore+ footfalls, respectively. Both these films easily earned over 1000 crore net collection in India. So, with a subject appealing to every Indian and having sentiment attached to it, Ramayana can make wonders, and we won’t be surprised if it touches 15 crore footfalls. With such footfalls, the target of 2000 crore net isn’t impossible.

Even overseas, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer can create havoc. So, the magnum opus has the potential to touch sky-high numbers at the worldwide box office, and despite the huge budget, it has a chance of emerging as a big success.

