Rajkummar Rao hasn’t been able to carry the momentum forward with his latest release. His last theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, turned out to be a success story at the Indian box office and exceeded expectations. Now, his latest film, Maalik, which had massy flavor to it, struggled to find footfalls on the first weekday as the drop was higher than 50% compared to the opening day. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

After a decent opening weekend, the film fails the Monday litmus test

The Hindi action thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics, but it displayed an upward trend over the opening weekend. On the opening day, it earned 4.02 crores. On Saturday, there was some growth, with 5.45 crores coming in. On Sunday, there was a limited jump, as 5.55 crores came in. So, it earned 15.02 crores during the three-day opening weekend.

Since Maalik didn’t take a good start, the least expected thing from it was to display a decent hold on day 4 by showing a drop of less than 50% from the opening day. Unfortunately, the film earned just 1.88 crores on Monday, thus showing a drop of 53.23% from day 1’s 4.02 crores. With such a fall, it has clearly failed the Monday litmus test.

How much did Maalik earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Overall, Maalik has earned 16.9 crore net at the Indian box office in 4 days. To give itself some chance, the film must show a rock-steady trend on the remaining weekdays and pick up strongly during the second weekend. Otherwise, the action thriller is going to have a bumpy ride.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.02 crores

Day 2 – 5.45 crores

Day 3 – 5.55 crores

Day 4 – 1.88 crores

Total – 16.9 crores

More about the film

Maalik is directed by Pulkit and written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit. It also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. It is produced by Kumar Taurani (Tips Industries) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

