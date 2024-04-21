Manushi Chillar graced the silver screens of Bollywood. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress is now making big revelations. For a while, rumors had been circulating that Manushi was the first choice for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s mega hits Kabir Singh and Animal. Now, the Prithviraj actress is responding to rumors. This is what Manushi had to say.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial box office hits Kabir Singh and Animal, have broken multiple records. There was much speculation about the initial casting of these films. There were also reports that Manushi was the first choice for the role of Preeti in Kabir Singh. The actress spoke to a news portal and finally reacted to these rumors.

When asked about the rumors that Manushi Chhillar was offered a role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal during the interview, the actress merely said, “I wish I knew.”

When Chhillar was asked if she had to choose between Rashmika and Tripti’s roles, which one she would, she said, “I love him (Sandeep Reddy Vanga). See, both are really interesting roles. But I loved Rashmika’s character because, in this whole world where men were fighting each other, she really stood her ground.”

Talking about Rashmika’s role in the movie, she praised her character and said, “She confronted a man. She held him accountable. She said I don’t care about who you are, what you are doing outside, and how dangerous you might be. But you’re my husband, and I will hold you accountable. Her character had an arch. I felt that was a good opportunity; she did a great job. So, that’s a role I would have loved to do.”

The reboot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan saw Manushi as the lead actress. In the upcoming project Tehran, she will be working alongside John Abraham.

