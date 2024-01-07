After taking the box office by storm across the globe, Animal makers celebrated the film’s success recently. Last night, the film’s star cast– Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Siddhant Karnick, and others, along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a dazzling appearance at the event. Since the film’s release on December 1, it has been at the receiving end for glorifying misogyny, toxic masculinity, and violence. After Vanga, the lead actor has now addressed the criticism that his film was subjected to.

This afternoon, the film was once again in the news for responding to veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s criticism, who called its success ‘dangerous.’ Reacting to the same, the makers told him that his art form was a ‘big false.’ Scroll down to know what RK has to say about the hatred that his film faced.

At the success bash, Ranbir Kapoor hinted at Animal’s monstrous box office collection and said nothing goes beyond movies. He told the media, “I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate ‘Animal’. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with, but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies.”

After the release of the film, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had also addressed the negativity around the film and said that only 15-20 jokers are calling ‘Animal and Kabir Singh misogynistic.’

This afternoon, reacted to Javed Akhtar’s words against the film, Animal’s Twitter page wrote, “Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said “lick my shoe” then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism. Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let’s just call them lovers. LOVER cheated and lied. LOVER said lick my shoe. Period. @Javedakhtarjadu.”

Meanwhile, Animal took the ticket windows by storm as it became a 500-crore film with its collections at the domestic box office. On the other hand, it earned Rs 900 crore worldwide.

