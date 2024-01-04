Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has got a booster pack with the new year, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama has picked up a crazy pace overseas. While the film was already the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in Canada and Australia, it has crossed another benchmark.

In Canada, the father-son story starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor has already crushed Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing Pathaan, which is $6.05 million. Now, the film has started the $7 Million club in Canada!

The numbers have been crazy. Interestingly, the territory broke the $3 million, $4 million, $5 million, and $6 million clubs in 2023 itself. With every new release, a new record is broken.

Highest-Grossing Film Before 2023

Before 2023, the highest-grossing Bollywood film in Canada was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh‘s Padmaavat, which had a gross collection of $2.82 Million. The record by Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was made in 2018, and since then, no Hindi film has crossed this mark!

Pathaan Broke The Record

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan broke the record and slowly and steadily earned a gross collection of $6.05 Million. This number was followed by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which registered a gross collection of $3.28 million in Canada.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Twin Blockbusters!

After Pathaan, its long-lost twin at the box office was Atlee’s Jawan, which collected $5.28 Million in Canada, according to numbers documented by trade analyst Nishit Shaw.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal crossed all these numbers in mid-December. But now, the actor has started the $7 Million Club in Canada. It would be interesting to see which Bollywood film breaks this record and surpasses this number.

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s Fighter, also starring Anil Kapoor and helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand! The film releases on the Republic Day weekend, and fans are excited to see Hrithik and DP’s chemistry in the film since both of them play Air Force Officers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

