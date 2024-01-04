The year 2023 has been phenomenal for Bollywood films, which performed like beasts at the box office. In fact, the numbers have been so great that hopes for Box Office 2024 are higher, better, and bigger, despite five superstars marking their absence this year.

In 2024, while Shah Rukh Khan created hysteria with his action image, Ranbir Kapoor followed the violent path, and Sunny Deol somewhere balanced between action and violence. Along with their films, they together put up 2000+ crore box office collections with their films.

Now, as Bollywood gears up for another ‘number-full’ year in 2024, the expectations from Hindi films are at an all-time high, especially because of the myths that were broken at the box office last year. 2024 is all set to start with a bang with Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, the first big-budget release of the year 2024.

Bollywood in 2024 needs to learn from these five legendary myths that Bollywood broke this year!

Myth 1. The 500 Crore Club – A Distant Dream

It was like a fairy tale. The number seemed so unachievable for Bollywood films that we never dreamt of numbers as high as the 500 crore club. However, when it happened, it was raining 500 crore films at the box office, right from Pathaan to Gadar 2, Jawan, and finally, Animal. The 500 crore grossers have instilled confidence in the upcoming films that it is not that tough a number to crack! What was endearing was actors like SRK & Sunny Deol bringing such numbers at this age! What a Jawan age to bring such Gadar numbers, indeed!

Myth 2 – Difficult To Beat South Indian Films

Bollywood felt the burden of South Indian films ever since Baahubali was released in Hindi and did unimaginable business! Later films like KGF, Pushpa, and Kantara followed the lead, and it was havoc. A Film like 83 was crushed by Pushpa’s presence, and a film like KGF surprisingly clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, still emerging as a hit while the Aanand L Rai film tanked. But this year, Bollywood films took charge and did not let South Indian films dominate!

Myth 3 – A Film Like Gadar 2 Would Fall Flat

Gadar 2 proved one fact – that the brand matters! While a lot of brands – or, in simple terms, film franchises are ready with their sequels and threequels, Sunny Deol’s Gadar proved that a good film is relevant and evergreen whenever you want, and you can feed on the nostalgia smartly! Gadar 2’s success brings hope for films like Stree 2 and Welcome 3. But most importantly, Aamir Khan’s next, being called Sitaare Zameen Par – very intelligently titled after tapping into the nostalgia trend.

Myth 4 – Only Stardom Brings Numbers

Stardom might bring numbers, but it is always a dicey place to be. Pathaan and Jawan worked, but Tiger 3 and Dunki did not. But what is sure about box office numbers? A good story certainly sooner or later hits a chord and brings great numbers. The shining example of this was Vikrant Massey‘s 12th Fail, which wrote a success story like none.

Myth 5 – The Propaganda Vs Profit Theory

Propaganda films might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if they say that these films do not work, then it is one of the biggest myths. Last year, The Kashmir Files, with its phenomenal collection, surprised everyone, and this year, it was The Kerala Story that churned out the maximum profit at the box office in 2023!

2024 definitely needs to follow this blueprint to bring bigger and better films at the box office, with a collection probably higher than the 2023 box office.

