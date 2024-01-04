Dunki, led by Shah Rukh Khan, has emerged as a winner at the Indian box office and has ended 2023 on a good note for Bollywood. On the second Tuesday, the film made a smashing entry in the 200 crore club. It has now helped Rajkumar Hirani gain more points in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking and surpass Siddharth Anand. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100-crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, and so on. For each film in the top 10 grossers overseas, 50 points are given.

Successful year for both Siddharth Anand & Rajkumar Hirani

Siddharth Anand gave a historic comeback to Shah Rukh Khan in 2023. His Pathaan did wonders at the Indian box office by becoming the first 500 crore film from Bollywood. On the other hand, Rajkumar Hirani continues his golden run at the box office by giving another success in the form of Dunki.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is Hirani’s 4th film to enter the 200 crore club after 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju.

Rajkumar Hirani’s current status in Directors’ Ranking

Earlier, with Dunki scoring a century in India, Hirani had 950 points and was in a tie with Siddharth Anand. However, Hirani was placed below Anand because the latter has one 500 crore net grosser (Pathaan), while Hirani has none.

Now, with Dunki scoring a double century, Rajkumar Hirani has got 100 more points, pushing his points tally up to 1050 points. With this, he has surpassed Siddharth Anand and has grabbed the 2nd spot in the Directors’ Ranking.

The breakdown of Hirani’s 1050 points is as follows- 400 points [two 200 crore net grossers (3 Idiots and Dunki)] + 600 points [two 300 crore net grossers (PK and Sanju)] + 50 points [one film in Bollywood’s top 10 overseas grossers (PK)]

Speaking about the topper of the list, Rohit Shetty is rocking at the top with a score of 1250 points. It’ll be interesting to see if Siddharth Anand makes any big gains with Fighter releasing this month. To know more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’ here.

