Led by Prabhas, Salaar has emerged as a winner at the worldwide box office. In fact, it’ll be getting the blockbuster tag very soon. Due to Dunki, it has definitely faced a dent, but still, it is on the right path to making a smashing entry in the 600 crore club. If that happens, it’ll become Prabhas’ third film to achieve the feat. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 22nd December, the action thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics but received a thumbs up from the masses. As a result, the film is still running successfully in theatres and adding moolah on a daily basis. After the initial blast, the Telugu version slowed down, but the Prabhas starrer is well supported by the Hindi dubbed version.

Salaar at the worldwide box office

At the Indian box office, Salaar has amassed 375 crores net (estimates) in 13 days. In gross, it equals 442.50 crores. The film has slowed down in the overseas market and currently stands at 130 crores gross. A huge total was expected from here, but still, it’s a healthy sum. Combining the international and Indian gross, the total gross collection at the worldwide box office stands at a staggering 572.50 crores (estimates) in 13 days.

As we can see, Salaar is just 27.50 crores gross away from entering the 600 crore club. This feat will be achieved in the next few days as there’s no major competition arriving in theatres this Friday. So, Prabhas is all set to score his 3rd 600 crore film globally after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

At a given point, the lifetime of 620-630 crores gross is in the range, and it seems that Salaar won’t be able to cross the 650 crores lifetime of Baahubali: The Beginning.

Salaar is all set to beat Dangal in India!

With 375 crores net already in the kitty, Salaar is just a few crores away from beating the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Dangal (387.39 crores) at the Indian box office. If that happens, it’ll emerge as the 10th highest-earning Indian film of all time. It’ll also surpass Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (408 crores) in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

