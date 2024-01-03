There were immense expectations from Shah Rukh Khan led Dunki. And why not? The superstar had delivered the biggest Bollywood blockbusters earlier this year, with Pathaan and Jawan. The response has been polarised, but Rajkumar Hirani’s film has managed to surpass his own comedy-drama, 3 Idiots. Scroll below for all the details!

At the Indian box office, Shah Rukh Khan’s film has crossed the 200 crore mark. The film had added collections of about 198.92 crores to its kitty on day 12. Tuesday witnessed a decent trend, with earnings in the vicinity of 3 crores coming in.

Dunki Worldwide Box Office Collection!

As per the latest update, Dunki has made a total box office collection of 400.40 crores gross globally. And there are multiple reasons to celebrate apart from the fact that the film has entered the 400 crore club.

Rajkumar Hirani has beaten his own record and surpassed the global collections of Aamir Khan‘s 3 Idiots, which made 395 crores gross in its lifetime.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has also left behind Salman Khan led Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with worldwide earnings of 399 crores gross.

Shah Rukh Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan

The next aim at the worldwide box office is Chennai Express. Yes, you heard this right. Shah Rukh Khan will now be competing with 422 crores gross raked in by his 2013 film. There is ample amount of time as the next biggie hitting the big screens from Bollywood is Fighter. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer is slated for a January 25, 2024 release.

About Dunki

After two action films this year (Pathaan and Jawan), Shah Rukh Khan proved his versatility with his role as Hardy Singh in Dunki. The film stars Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. Boman Irani is also seen in a pivotal role, while Vicky Kaushal makes a special appearance.

The dramedy witnessed a box office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. Given its genre, it was left behind in the race very early in the battle. There also is Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which continues to enjoy footfalls despite completing a month at the ticket windows.

Dunki is backed by Rajkumar Hirani films, Jio Studios, and Red Chillies Entertainment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Dunki VS Tiger 3 Day-Wise Box Office: Salman Khan’s ‘Average’ Film Is Faring Better Than The ‘Hailed All Around’ Shah Rukh Khan Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News