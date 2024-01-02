It was yet another decent day for Dunki as 8.75 crores* more came in. On Sunday the film had collected 11.25 crores, so there is a drop that has come in. However, that’s on expected lines since the holiday season has finally come to an end after 11 days, and hence, the late evening and night shows were bound to get impacted.

In fact, New Year falling on Monday has really helped the film because otherwise, the collections could well have been 4-5 crores less. The value of these numbers would be known from today when the drops will start coming in, which would actually be more than usual. In fact, it won’t be surprising if a 50% (or more) hit in numbers is seen today since, in the true sense, this is actually the first Monday for the film, which is on a regular working day.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now reached 196.57 crores* and today it will hit the 200 crores mark. It’s the 13th day in the running for the film, considering its Thursday release, and given the kind of scale and merits, it’s actually late. That said, what has happened has happened, and from here on, it’s all about how much distance that it can cover, considering it has 24 more open days ahead of it. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed social drama is an above-average affair, and given the merits of the film, it’s a par result.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

