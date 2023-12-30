Rajkumar Hirani is currently basking in the success of his latest directorial, Dunki. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and others in pivotal roles. After its release on December 21, it marked a box office clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar. While both the films have been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics, it is SRK-led that’s leading the race at the ticket window.

Amid all the love pouring in for Hirani’s directorial, he has dropped an interesting hint about his upcoming project with Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, you heard that right! The ace filmmaker has recently opened up about reuniting with his ‘Sanju’ star, and he has said all things that will leave you all excited. Scroll down for details.

In his latest interview, while Rajkumar Hirani refrained from divulging details, he has revealed having a few scripts ready and is in touch with Ranbir Kapoor. Further spilling the beans on his next film with RK, he excitedly said he would love to do it. Released in 2018, Sanju was a box office hit that has managed to collect over Rs 588.5 crore worldwide.

Spilling the beans on the reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani told India Today, “Ranbir is an absolute sweetheart. We had a great time making Sanju. I would definitely love to do another film with him. There a few scripts with me and we are in touch. So let’s see where this goes. Sometimes, it happens that you start writing a particular script and it doesn’t go anywhere and then you start another one, and it becomes something. So yes, I love Ranbir.”

Sanju is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt and also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, and Dia Mirza, among others. After the release of Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani received massive criticism for apparently whitewashing Dutt’s image in public.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which reportedly earned Rs 541.87 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 885 crore worldwide.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor and Raju Hirani reuniting for another project? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When Anushka Sharma Gave A Tit For Tat To Ranbir Kapoor For Mocking Her Anxiety Issues & Revealed, “He Does A Drug… Otherwise He Is A Thakela,” Netizens Call The Animal Actor “Darkest Shade Of Red Flag”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News